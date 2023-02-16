Andrea raised the majority of the money - £930 – by offering her customers at Presentations Cards and Gifts Ltd in Barrowford a free gift wrapping service on their purchases for which they then had the option of making a donation to Rosemere.

She collected for Rosemere throughout last year and then topped up the total from customers by gifting a further £70 herself to make it a round figure.

Gift shop owner Andrea Pinder is a dedicated charity champion too

Andrea, who was named “Best Gift Retailer of the Year” in 2022 for the North of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland region, said: “No gift leaves here unwrapped unless the customer wishes to wrap it themselves. I buy the paper and ribbons and do the wrapping. Customers have the option of making a donation for the service and I am very grateful to all those who did.”

Keen cyclist Andrea is a longstanding Rosemere Cancer Foundation fundraiser and no stranger to using her hobby to help her raise donations for the charity. She has undertaken gruelling sponsored cycle challenges in India and Cuba to raise funds as well as tackling peaks and troughs closer to home as a participant in the Ribble Valley Ride.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, which is Lancashire and South Cumbria’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at the Burnley General Teaching and the Royal Blackburn Hospitals.