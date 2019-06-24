Charity Burnley football match raises £350 for Mind

The FA Charter Standard programme, the FA's accreditation scheme open to all grassroots clubs and leagues, has hosted a charity football match in Burnley, raising almost £400 for the mental health charity Mind.



Held at Prairie Sports Village last month, the charity match was arranged by Rob Little, with the management team from Burnley Town FC putting together two teams of fundraisers who made donations in order to play in the game.

In total, the event - sponsored by Uniplay, a playground equipment supplier in Blackburn - raised £367 for Mind, one of the UK's biggest mental health charities which was founded in 1946.