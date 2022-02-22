Clint Grieve, who was left paralysed after a fall at home two years ago.

Former semi-pro boxer Clint Grieve's life was turned upside down when he was found at the foot of his stairs in March 2020. In intensive care for three weeks at Royal Preston Hospital, he had damaged his C4 and C5 vertebrae and his spinal cord, leaving him paralysed him from the neck down and dependent on a ventilator.

During his time in hospital, Clint contracted numerous infections and endured an eight-hour spinal procedure. For two months, he was unable to see his two young daughters, now seven and nine, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and was eventually transferred to Southport Rehabilitation Clinic.

Two years on, Clint is still unable to move, leading him to explore the possibility of stem cell treatment. Encouraged by his best friend Glen Davies and Andrea Andrews, a Youth and Community Worker with Leyland-based social charity Key Unlocking Futures who has come to know Clint, he is attempting to raise £30,000 for treatment.

"Clint's story really touched me, so I wanted to do something," said Andrea, who this Saturday will be attempting a 24-hour non-stop live Radio Leyland charity show. "I've spoken to Clint every day since I met him and that's only made me even more passionate about helping. He just wants to be able to feel his daughters hold his hand and hug them again."

Glen met Clint 20 years ago whilst working the doors in Blackburn and started training with him at the gym. "When I heard about Clint's accident, I didn't believe it," said Glen. "I was just in shock, it was so upsetting. Clint's like a big Viking, so you see people like that as indestructible.

"For his life to change in an instant was hard to come to terms with," added Glen. "As his mate, that's been horrible. His love for his daughters keeps him going, so not being able to give them a cuddle has been the worst thing for him. What's important is reminding him that he's got friends who still care for him."