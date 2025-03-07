The Castle Medical Group in Clitheroe has opened its newly refurbished annexe to provide much-needed extra capacity to see patients.

The property, on Railway Way View Road, has been completely renovated to now provide six consultation rooms, a reception, staff/office space, disabled access and a lift to the first floor.

The investment in the annexe, which has belonged to The Castle Medical Group since its merger with the Railway View Practice some 30 years ago, will provide improved facilities for staff and patients as an on-going overflow to the existing surgery within Clitheroe Health Centre.

The additional space will now enable the practice to offer more appointments from the building to help meet the added demand placed on services due to the increased population in and around Clitheroe.

Mrs Julie Oliver, practice manager at The Castle Medical Group, said: “We are proud of our fantastic new facilities, which will improve the working environment for our staff and, crucially, the visitor experience for patients.

“This is a major investment designed to further enhance our service and provide increased capacity to see patients in a fitting environment.

“Too little allowance has been made by the local authorities and developers for the extra demands placed on health services within the town due to recent development and population increase.

“However, as a practice we are doing everything we can to try and meet our share of that demand and continue to provide an exceptionally high standard of service for our patients.

“The newly refurbished annexe will allow us more room to see and treat patients and offer extra appointments where staffing levels allow.”