Calls to recycle is a 'tree-mendous' boost for East Lancs Hospice's patient care

The Christmas tree collection was the first for the Blackburn-based hospice last year, with one of their Creative and Support Therapy (CaST) patients being the brains behind it. Ann Dobson who attends CaST at East Lancashire Hospice, saw there was a shortage of companies offering a Christmas tree collection within East Lancashire and something the hospice could benefit from.

Ann said: “Christmas is coming and here at East Lancashire Hospice the Christmas trees are being decorated, the carols are being chosen, so yet again we are ready to collect your real Christmas trees on January the 8th and 9th .The communities support last year was amazing and we would love your support again to help raise money for our patients. To book your collection we ask for a small donation straight from your door and take for recycling.”

With help from the East Ribble District Freemasons giving their time freely in collecting the trees, the hospice launched this last November and collected over 200 trees within the areas of Furnhurst, Oakdale, Lower Darwen, Drawen, Clitheroe and Whalley. The collection raised over £3,000 in total for East Lancashire Hospice.

Ann Dobson is urging people to recycle their old Christmas trees in the new year to raise funds for the hospice

Due to the popularity of the collection, the hospice has opened up more areas for collection and in the new year will be collecting in Fernhurst, Oakdale, Lower Darwen, Darwen, Clitheroe, Whalley, Oswaldtwistle and Mellor.

This year, the collection is sponsored by Blackburn-based vehicle hire company, Intack Self Drive by donating free van hire for the hospice over the collection weekend.

Russell Kerr, Business Development Manager for Intack Self Drive, said: “We sponsored the Pub Walk back in August to support East Lancashire Hospice and absolutely loved being involved with the event. After then, we got in touch with them and asked what else could we get involved with to help the hospice. The fundraising team then pitched the S ‘ann’ ta’s Christmas Tree Collection to us and it seemed the perfect fit.”

He continued: "As a company we pride ourselves on supporting local and we even do that through employing local people. By supporting East Lancashire Hospice, our local charity, we know we are helping make a difference to people in our community.”

If you live in Fernhurst, Oakdale, Lower Darwen, Darwen, Clitheroe, Whalley, Oswaldtwistle and Mellor and have a real Christmas tree up over the festive period, register for the hospice to collect your tree in the new year with no fuss or mess. A minimum suggested donation of £6 is asked and all money raised from the S ‘ann’ ta’s Christmas tree collection will go towards the provision of hospice care in our community. Visit https://eastlancshospice.org.uk/christmas-tree-collection-08-01-2022?cat=855773 to register your tree today, or call the fundraising team on 01254 287011.