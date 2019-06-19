Burnley to legalise marijuana? One in five locals say it would be economically beneficial

A new study on one of the more burning issues of the cultural zeitgeist has revealed that 20% of Burnley residents believe that cannabis legalisation would create an increase in tax revenue and bring with it various other benefits including increased quality for users and fewer cases of alcohol-related issues.

With 75% of those asked saying that the war on drugs has failed and the UK's relationship with alcohol growing more concerning - in 2017 alone, 337,870 hospital admissions were due to alcohol abuse according to the NHS - the potential for marijuana use to offset people's use of alcohol could bare fruit.

Despite 71% of people in Burnley not knowing that medical marijuana is legal, US studies have show that a reduction in alcohol consumption is directly linked to the rise of medical marijuana legislation, with states where recreational marijuana is legal seeing alcohol sales dropping by 20%.

A recent survey by CBDoil.co.uk showed that a fifth of people in Burnley believe that if marijuana were legalised, it would lessen the strain on the NHS and 13% said it would alleviate the number of alcohol-related problems.