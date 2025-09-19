Schools in Burnley are being invited to apply for a breakfast club grant to help tackle morning hunger.

Primary and secondary schools across the UK can now apply for a £1,000 grant to boost their school breakfast club. If successful, the grant can be spent on any aspect of their club, from equipment and food, to staffing costs.

A shocking 70 per cent of teachers say they have seen an increase in pupils from working families struggling to afford breakfast at home, resulting in more pressure on school breakfast clubs to help tackle child hunger. The research from Kellogg’s, which awards cash grants to schools as part of its breakfast club programme, found that breakfast clubs are an essential start to the day with a third of teachers (36%) saying that they see children arriving at school hungry every day. In the last academic year, 120 schools in the North West received a Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Grant to support with the vital work of their breakfast clubs.

Andrew Ridge, who is the social impact and sustainability manager at Kellogg’s, said: “School breakfast clubs are a vital provision to ensure children don’t enter the classroom with rumbling tummies. With the cost-of-living crisis being a persistent pressure on UK households, more families than ever are turning to school breakfast clubs for help.

"We’ve been backing school breakfast clubs since way back in 1998, because we know how important a good breakfast is. It’s more than just food—it’s a way to help kids, families and schools start the day right, and we’re really proud to be part of that."

Alongside its breakfast club grants programme, Kellogg’s also recognises the work of schools across the UK in its annual Breakfast Club Awards, held in the Houses of Parliament in November. Applications for grants are now open and both primary and secondary schools can apply here: