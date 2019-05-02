Burnley primary school nets itself a donation of new sports equipment

A Burnley primary school has scored the right result with a donation of sports equipment from DW Fitness First.

Whittlefield Primary School in Tabor Street has received new tennis, hockey and cricket kit thanks to the initiative also involving Active Lancashire.

Alongside this, sporting equipment will also be provided to local sports clubs in the area, including Burnley Tennis Club and Lowerhouse Cricket Club. By providing sufficient equipment to facilitate the club’s lessons, DW Fitness First and Active Lancashire aim to inspire more children to become club members and enjoy playing a sport.

Matt Sharpe, retail director at DW Fitness First, said: “We are thrilled to be able to help children in the North West become more active and start their sports journeys. At DW Fitness First we support family exercise and we hope that by providing children with the equipment they need, this in turn will encourage children and parents to be active and to have fun playing and learning new sports together.”

Mark Stephenson, operations manager at Active Lancashire, added: “The equipment kindly donated by DW Sports will be a huge boost to our existing School Games programme, which aims to encourage competitive sport at the heart of schools and providing more young people with the opportunity to compete and achieve their personal best.

"Some of the schools receiving the equipment are among the most deprived in the county and are also in areas where activity levels are typically below the national average.”