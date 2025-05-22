Burnley named one of North West’s top smoking hotspots

Burnley was found to have a 19.9% adult smoking rate

Burnley has one of the highest smoking rates in the North West, with nearly one in five adults still lighting up – placing it second only to Blackpool.

New data analysed by nicotine innovators snus.online examined smoking rates across local authorities in the region to identify where the habit is most common. Burnley was found to have a 19.9% adult smoking rate, just behind Blackpool’s 21.3%.

The findings come as the government pushes forward with plans to create a smoke-free generation, with proposed restrictions that could include outdoor smoking bans. The study suggests areas like Burnley would be disproportionately affected by such measures.

Ribble Valley, by contrast, has one of the lowest rates in the region at just 7.3%.

Miikka Saloseutu, spokesperson for snus.online, commented: "These findings reveal the differences in smoking rates across North West areas. Certain areas would be disproportionately affected by any potential outdoor smoking ban, based on how prevalent tobacco consumption is.

"Blackpool's smoking rate of 21.3% is almost triple Ribble Valley's rate of 7.3%. The differences show that the areas with higher smoking rates need more targeted support and alternative solutions if restrictions were to be implemented, including access to smoking cessation services and alternative nicotine products."