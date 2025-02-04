The Burnley MP is championing a new BEAT Heart Failure Campaign Van.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pumping Marvellous Foundation is a heart failure charity founded by Nick Hartshorne-Evans, who lives in Hapton and was diagnosed with the condition in 2010 at the Royal Blackburn Hospital.

The charity has launched BEATie with the support of Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield MP Oliver Ryan to help to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of heart failure, thereby improving the time between diagnosis and treatment.

BEAT stands for:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hapton man Nick Hartshorne-Evans (far left), founder of heart failure charity The Pumping Marvellous Foundation, with Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield MP Oliver Ryan.

Breathlessness,

Exhaustion,

Ankle swelling,

Time to speak to your GP or nurse.

More than one million people in the UK suffer from heart failure, with up to 25,000 individuals living with the condition in Lancashire. Each year, 200,000 people receive a diagnosis. Obtaining a prompt diagnosis is crucial for accessing life-saving treatments that can help manage the condition. Mortality rates are worse than for most common forms of cancer, making timely treatment vital.

MP Ryan said: “The work that Pumping Marvellous does is truly remarkable. Raising awareness of the early symptoms of heart failure is crucial, and their campaign is especially important for areas such as Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield. I am proud to continue working alongside Nick and the Pumping Marvellous team to support their efforts moving forward.”

And Nick added: “If we can diagnose people more quickly, we know their health outcomes, including improved quality of life, longer life expectancy, and fewer hospital admissions, will also improve. The BEAT HF campaign has already assisted individuals in identifying symptoms that lead to an earlier diagnosis of heart failure. By driving our brightly coloured van, BEATie, around the UK, we can spread the message further.”

The charity is guided by patients and their families affected by heart failure. It collaborates with NHS teams across the UK and functions as an expert patient organisation with NHS England and NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence) at the national level, ensuring that patient insights shape national policy decisions regarding heart failure. The charity assists tens of thousands of patients through its online support groups and distributes more than 300,000 patient education booklets to NHS teams each year.