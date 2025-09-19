A Burnley mother and daughter have shed seven stone between them, in time to celebrate their landmark birthdays.

Linda Derbyshire has lost three stone, and her daughter Hannah is four stone lighter, after the duo joined Slimming World together a year ago.

The spur came when Hannah was advised by her learning disabilities nurse to lose weight for health reasons.

Linda said: “It all came to a head on a trip to Disneyland when Hannah struggled with her mobility and also getting on and off the rides. Her weight was holding her back from doing so much.”

The pair went along to Slimming World at Nelson House Masonic Hall in Burnley and, initially, Linda went to support Hannah.

Battling with her weight all her life, Linda had a gastric sleeve 13 years ago when her weight had ballooned to 22 stone. “After the surgery I lost nine stone, “ said Linda. “I thought my troubles were over and it was a magic answer. But the problem was, no-one taught me how to eat properly and healthily and eventually the weight started to creep back on.

“Going to Slimming World has been the best thing that has ever happened to us and, for the first time in my life, I feel in control of what I’m eating.”

Linda says the Slimming World Kitchen app has helped her and Clarets fan Hannah, who is a volunteer at the Burnley Community Kitchen and also Towneley Hall, to shed the pounds. Like other apps, the ingredients are delivered to your door and all you have to do is cook them. Linda said: “They are an absolute God send ,particularly if you get stuck for meal ideas.”

The duo also love the support of other members of the group and also group leader Caroline Griffiths. “Staying to class after the weigh in is key, “ said Linda.”The encouragement and praise of other members of the group is what has kept Hannah going. And we have got to know so many lovely people, who have become such good friends.”

Of course, the duo still enjoy their favourite treats, but in moderation. On a trip to McDonald’s they will opt for chicken nuggets and a fish and chip supper involves eating a small piece of batter before discarding it and eating just the fish.

The sacrifices and effort were certainly worthwhile as the pair held a joint 60th, for Linda, and 30th for Hannah, birthday bash recently. Held at the Inn On The Wharf, the mum and daughter were delighted to slip into full length, glamorous dresses they couldn’t have imagined wearing just a year ago.

Linda said: “I still want to lose a little more weight, I will stop when I feel happy with myself, and Hannah has a target to shed another two stone in time for Christmas.”