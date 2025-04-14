Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A variety of free health checks will be available to the public at Burnley’s second health mela.

Organised in collaboration by the National Forum for Health and Wellbeing and the University of Central Lancashire’s School of Medicine and Dentistry, the event at Victoria Mill will feature stalls from the NHS, non-profit organisations, and university staff and students offering complimentary health checks and advice.

Attendees will have access to blood tests, information on health topics, and the opportunity to participate in various activities, including yoga and reiki. A Teddy Bear Clinic will be available for children, and there will be a Bollywood Dance performance.

Dr Richard Vaultrey, president of the Royal College of General Practitioners in London, will serve as the chief guest.

University of Central Lancashire, Burnley, Victoria Mill. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Professor Romesh Gupta, Chair of the National Forum for Health and Wellbeing, said: “We are honoured to have Dr Richard Vaultrey as our chief guest and we look forward to him meeting all our NFHW volunteers and members of the university staff and students from the school of medicine and dentistry.

“The Health Mela attracts hundreds of visitors throughout the day and demonstrate the significance of community engagement in promoting health and wellbeing.”

Russell Hogarth, honorary fellow, ambassador and chief engagement officer for the NFHW, commented: “We are a registered charity committed to empowering local communities to assume greater responsibility for their own health and wellbeing.”

The Health Mela will be supported throughout the day with volunteers from the university’s Creative Communities Group.

The event is being hosted at the University of Lancashire’s Victoria Mill, on Trafalgar Street, between 11am and 3pm on Saturday May 31st where there is free parking for guests.