Burnley golf event helps to pitch up a new wheelchair for Padiham woman

Rachel Emma, Tsehai Kemp, John Kemp, Oliver Clark, Iain Owens and Sam Waller (Rachel's partner) at Burnley Golf Club

Padiham woman Tsehai Kemp (31) has already had to undergo around 30 operations and lost a leg due to her condition, but now has a special 'powerchair' has been sourced to help with her independence.

AffordableMobility in Clitheroe pitched in to help Tsehai, sourced the best possible powerchair and then donated it at cost for the event at Burnley Golf Club.

Mobility expert at Affordable Mobility, Oliver Clark said: "Tsehai was so in need of the powerchair because she has endured a very tough life- something I wouldn’t wish on anyone.

"She was born with Spina bifida, has had lots of operations and unfortunately had to have her leg amputated 10 years ago.

"In addition to this, her mum Lynn is also registered disabled and has been on dialysis for the last few years, meaning her dad John, who is an ex-soldier, fronted all the responsibility of pushing her previous wheelchair, taking her to every appointments and doing all he can while still holding down a job to support his family.

"This powerchair has granted them both a new level of freedom and independence, and after speaking to Tsehai it is the littlest things that we take for granted that she was looking forward to - things like taking the dog for a walk and being able to go round a supermarket on her own.