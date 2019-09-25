Burnley General Hospital's £15m. 'Phase 8' officially opened

An exciting £15.6m. development at Burnley General Teaching Hospital has been officially opened.

Known as Phase 8, the finished unit boasts a state of the art ophthalmology centre, outpatients department and maxillo facial facilities.

East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust chief executive Kevin McGee said: “Phase 8 is the latest part of our vision for a modern Burnley General Teaching Hospital which will benefit patients and staff, and make a significant investment in the (long term future of) the site."

On the ground floor, the easy access Outpatients Department will feature 21 consulting rooms and a dedicated blood room, an important specialist facility the existing outpatient facilities do not have.

In addition, the new maxillo facial unit will comprise a laboratory, four consulting rooms and a minor procedures theatre.

The new ophthalmology centre, located exclusively on the first floor, will feature two theatres, eight clinic rooms, laser room, day unit and a dedicated injection room for macular patients.