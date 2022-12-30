The duo pedalled the full 127 miles in 24 hours to raise £1,100 for Pendleside Hospice. Lisa, who owns her own beauty salon, Beautyful You in Burnley, said: "We wanted to do something for the hospice as its a local charity and we all known someone who's been in there and the staff are amazing.

"Where would we be without them?"

Jeff and Lisa Smith cycled the Leeds Liverpool Canal in a day to raise £1,100 for Pendleside Hospice

The couple, who completed the bike ride in September, are used to tackling challenges together. In 2018 they completed the Spartan challenge, a world leading obstacle course, and raised £500 for the hospice. Lisa had always wanted to try something that tested her fitness level to the limit so Jeff arranged this as a surprise present for her 48th birthday. And to complete it Lisa had to overcome her fear of heights.

In 2019 Lisa competed in the National Physique Association body building competition in the bikini toned section, clinching fourth place on her debut.

Jeff Smith is all smiles as he prepares to start the 127 mile length of the Leeds Liverpool Canal in one day