The land affected, off Kiddrow Lane, is owned by Lancashire County Council and leased by Burnley High School which appointed contractors to deal with the problem.

Officers from Burnley Council visited the site in response to dozens of complaints from residents and inspections found that contractors employed by Burnley High School had not placed bait in accordance with strict pest control guidance.

The tape placed at the entance to the path to prevent walkers from using it while pest controllers were called in this week

A spokesman for Burnley Council said: “This affected the area backing onto Hameldon Terrace, Kiddrow Lane, and the closes off Colvin Way.

“The council gave advice to the school, and the school then arranged for their contractor to return on Tuesday afternoon in order to rectify the issue.

“The school was not satisfied with the rectification by their contractor so remedied the situation by using a local contractor.”