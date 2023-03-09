News you can trust since 1877
Burnley Council called in to help after popular dog walkers' path plagued by rats

A pathway, used by dozens of walkers and dog owners, was closed off this week to deal with a rat infestation issue.

By Sue Plunkett
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 10:01am

The land affected, off Kiddrow Lane, is owned by Lancashire County Council and leased by Burnley High School which appointed contractors to deal with the problem.

Officers from Burnley Council visited the site in response to dozens of complaints from residents and inspections found that contractors employed by Burnley High School had not placed bait in accordance with strict pest control guidance.

The tape placed at the entance to the path to prevent walkers from using it while pest controllers were called in this week
A spokesman for Burnley Council said: “This affected the area backing onto Hameldon Terrace, Kiddrow Lane, and the closes off Colvin Way.

“The council gave advice to the school, and the school then arranged for their contractor to return on Tuesday afternoon in order to rectify the issue.

“The school was not satisfied with the rectification by their contractor so remedied the situation by using a local contractor.”

The spokesman added the situation was due to be resolved yesterday and the site cleared and made safe.

