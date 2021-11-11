Burnley College’s Fitness Evolution sets gold standard for training in partnership with fitness giant Les Mills

Fitness Evolution manager Ash Alderson. Photo: Richard Tymon

Using their trademark online choreographed group exercise programmes, the partnership will allow students to earn official Les Mills qualifications at the £100m. Burnley College Campus.

Fitness Evolution will initially be offering three of Les Mills’ most in-demand classes: Bodypump, Bodycombat and Les Mills Grit, all created for different fitness purposes, from cardio workouts to body shape.

Fitness Evolution manager Ash Alderson said: “You really can’t get any better than Les Mills in the Group Fitness world. To combine their skills, expertise and knowledge with ours means our students are getting industry-leading training which is miles ahead of anything else out there.

“To be the first college in the UK to be able to build Les Mills into our educational offer is outstanding. We’re so proud.”

Sarah Dunford, training manager at Les Mills UK, shares the excitement: “Les Mills is delighted to be working with the award-winning Fitness Evolution at Burnley College.

"Their passion and enthusiasm for delivering high-quality training matches exactly our drives and goals at Les Mills.