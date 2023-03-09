Last year supporters of Team Rise raised the fantastic sum of £4,631 by taking part in the challenge which involves walking, jogging or running on an inflatable obstacle course in Alexandra Park.

The charity exists to give adults with learning needs the opportunity to develop, socialise and explore their ideas and goals through a wide variety of educational, social and practical activities. All cash raised is ploughed back into the group.

Supporters, staff and volunteers took from Burnley's Team Rise charity are hoping volunteers will join them in this year's event to raise funds for the group

In 2021 the group earned a coveted award for the resilience shown throughout the pandemic. The Mayor s Medal was presented for staying strong and connected during the pandemic despite having to close for six months. This year’s challenge takes place on Saturday, June 17th and transport is available.