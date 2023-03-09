Burnley based charity Team Rise throws down challenge for people to join them in the Manchester Colour Run 2023
A Burnley based charity has thrown down the gauntlet for people to take part in the Manchester based Colour Run to raise much needed funds for them.
Last year supporters of Team Rise raised the fantastic sum of £4,631 by taking part in the challenge which involves walking, jogging or running on an inflatable obstacle course in Alexandra Park.
The charity exists to give adults with learning needs the opportunity to develop, socialise and explore their ideas and goals through a wide variety of educational, social and practical activities. All cash raised is ploughed back into the group.
In 2021 the group earned a coveted award for the resilience shown throughout the pandemic. The Mayor s Medal was presented for staying strong and connected during the pandemic despite having to close for six months. This year’s challenge takes place on Saturday, June 17th and transport is available.
Anyone who fancies the challenge is asked to contact [email protected] for more information.