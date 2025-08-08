It’s been a challenging year for the NHS, but despite this, patients in Lancashire seem to be satisfied with how their local GP Practice is run.

The results of the GP Patient Survey 2025 are in, with more than 700,000 patients in England taking part.

Carried out between January and March this year and produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, it gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP.

Patients are asked to rate their GP service overall, their experience contacting their GP the last time they tried, NHS services when their GP was closed, pharmacy services, and dental services.

This year, the results were positive, with the overall experience of services improving significantly since the previous survey in 2024. The majority of patients described their overall experience of their GP practice as ‘very good’ (44%) or ‘fairly good’ (31%).

Here we reveal the GP practices in Lancashire that were voted the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the proportion of patients who said their overall experience was ‘very good’.

1 . Slaidburn Health Centre - Slaidburn, Clitheroe There were 228 survey forms sent out to patients at Slaidburn Health Centre in Slaidburn, Clitheroe. The response rate was 42%, with 95 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 93% said it was very good and 4% said it was fairly good.

2 . Withnell Health Centre - Withnell, Chorley There were 247 survey forms sent out to patients at Withnell Health Centre in Withnell, Chorley. The response rate was 38%, with 93 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 86% said it was very good and 8% said it was fairly good.

3 . New Longton Surgery - New Longton, Preston There were 256 survey forms sent out to patients at New Longton Surgery in New Longton, Preston. The response rate was 47%, with 119 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 80% said it was very good and 15% said it was fairly good.