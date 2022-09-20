News you can trust since 1877
Join a gym in Burnley in time for National Fitness Day

Best gyms in Burnley: Here are 9 of the highest-rated according to Google reviews as National Fitness Day approaches

It’s National Fitness Day on Wednesday, September 21, and there could be some great joining deals up for grabs at gyms in Burnley.

By Jon Peake
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 11:34 am
Updated Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 11:35 am

National Fitness Day is a chance to highlight the role physical activity plays across the UK, helping raise awareness of its importance in encouraging people to lead healthier and more active lifestyles.

We’ve taken 9 of the highest-rated gyms in Burnley according to Google reviews - with a rating of 4.3 out of 5 or above and which have at least 25 reviews - and put them into a gallery for you to view, plus contact details should you choose to join or enquire as to any special offers they may have on ahead of National Fitness Day.

Now get sweaty!

1. FX Fitness

FX Fitness in Liverpool Road has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 31 Google reviews. Telephone 01282 454788

Photo: site

2. Lean Training Club

Lean Training Club at Oak Mill, Manchester Road, has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 29 Google reviews. Telephone 01706 577370

Photo: site

3. AH Personal Training Studio

AH Personal Training Studio in Manchester Road has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 25 Google reviews. Telephone 07925 201375

Photo: site

4. Muscle Factory

Muscle Factory in Daneshouse Road has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 61 Google reviews. Telephone 07930 615406

Photo: site

