Beat the Street to Burnley's cultural gems in next stage of hit game

Beat the Street is proving popular in Burnley

So far, more than 9,500 participants have signed up and have together walked, cycled, run, scooted and rolled nearly 40,000 miles across the game area.

Emma Fielding, Community Roots Engagement Coordinator at Canal and River Trust, said: “It’s great to see how people have embraced the Beat the Street game and have clocked up an impressive number of miles.

"There are bonus points on offer on some Beat Boxes to help you get out and about and to find new routes to school or work, plus other local areas you may not have known about.”

This week is Go Explore and events include a mobile Beat Box at OffShoots Community Garden which will be giving out double points between 9am and 5pm on Thursday, September 30th.

Teams are in with a chance of winning vouchers for books or sports equipment simply by walking, cycling or rolling as far as possible between the Beat Boxes which are spaced approximately half a mile apart – hovering their fobs or cards over the Beat Boxes to score points before the six-week game comes to an end on October 27th.

There are leaderboards for schools, community teams and charity teams Derion House, Barry Kilby Prostate Cancer Appeal and SafeNet. Each leaderboard is divided into total and average points to ensure that smaller teams are in with an equal chance of winning.

Beat the Street Burnley is brought to you by Burnley Together with the Canal and River Trust. It is delivered by Intelligent Health.

Burnley Together works in partnership with Burnley Council, The Calico Group, Lancashire County Council, Burnley Leisure, Burnley FC in the Community, BPRCVS and other partners across the public, private, and voluntary sectors to create a central community hub.

Initially established to help and support residents across the borough during the coronavirus outbreak with everyday needs, Burnley Together has become a pivotal point of contact for support enquiries across a wide range of issues.