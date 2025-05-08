Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beat the Street Burnley 2025 and the 10-year #OutdoorTown Vision received an official launch Padiham Town Hall to promote the borough’s fresh approach to promoting wellbeing, active environments and community leisure.

This new 10-year vision launch brings a place-based, whole-systems approach to making physical activity, easy, attractive and enjoyable part of daily life for everyone in Burnley. As part of the vision, the free Beat the Street competition will return once again to encourage residents to walk, cycle, run, scoot and wheel around the area in a six-week game with the chance to win points and prizes for your team, as well as the opportunity to win trees to plant around the town.

As well as presentations and speeches, there was also a led walk and an opportunity to experience a mini version of the Beat the Street game.

The game itself begins on Wednesday, May 14th and will continue for six weeks. Residents of all ages and abilities are invited to take part. Primary school children will receive a card and map, and other players can collect a free card from one of the distribution points listed on the www.beatthestreet.me/burnley website. Alternatively, players over the age of 13 can use the free Beat the Street app to take part.

Guests take a short walk at the Outdoor Town and Beat The Street Launch at Padiham Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Once the game is underway, find your nearest Beat Box, tap your card and then find another to tap within an hour to score points.

Alexis Turner, the local co-ordinator for Beat the Street Burnley, said: “The Vision launch has really underlined how Beat the Street can engage whole systems and the whole community encouraging people to get outdoors and make the most of our wonderful Outdoor Town.

“We can’t wait for the game to get started and hope we can exceed the active travel mileage of 155,121 miles last time the game took place here in Burnley in 2023 where more than 12,000 people took part. Let’s go even further this time!”

Beat the Street Burnley has been brought to you through a local partnership including Burnley Borough Council, Lancashire County Council, Burnley Leisure and Culture, Canal and River Trust and other partners. It is supported via the National Lottery Community Fund and Sport England. It is being delivered by Intelligent Health.