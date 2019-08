Barrowford Slimming World leader put her best foot forward when she took on a charity triathlon.

Janet Barnes completed the York Triathlon to raise an incredible £733 for Pendleside Hospice.

Janet, whose Slimming World groups meet at The Heritage Centre, takes on a different challenge each year.

She said: "Wing-walking last year and skydiving the year before were nothing compared to this! This challenge took effort!’