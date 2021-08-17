Author's baby bird treasure hunt has children in a flap

Tesco Express at Brunshaw Road, Cliviger, sponsored a Find Baby Bird Treasure Hunt, organised by local author Diane Hull as part of a Mental Health Initiative.

Children searched the local area for Baby Bird, a character in the children's picture book "Be Happy to Be You."

Successful treasure hunters were presented with a free book and a Tesco goody bag. The community project was set up to help young children to cope with mental health issues later in life.

Diane said: "Sharing picture books about emotional and feelings teaches young children to talk about how they are feeling and be open about any problems they may have.

"Children learn to value their individuality and to be proud of who they are, rather than trying to be like everyone else. A positive sense of self is one of the greatest gifts you can give a child.