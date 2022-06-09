Athletes from across the country brave the ultimate test of fitness at popular Pendle gym CrossFit

The event, based on the Lomeshaye Industrial Estate in Nelson, welcomed over 130 gym goers from various corners of the UK across the weekend.

The competition, now in its fifth year, is designed to push athletes to their absolute max, through a series of cardio, gymnastics and weightlifting workouts, with the top teams making the final workout to battle it out for a podium finish.

The grand final included movements such as heavy wall balls, barbell cycling, burpees, pull ups and muscle ups.

Podium finishers at CrossFit Pendle’s annual Only the Brave competition.

Mike Rawson, owner and head coach at CrossFit Pendle said: “Only the Brave is an epic event and so much hard work goes into it year after year.

“We’re really proud to put Pendle on the map within the CrossFit community and host a well-established competition that we know athletes look forward to and work hard for.

“The standard was exceptional and it was brilliant to watch everyone put 100% in and really give it their all every step of the way. Really well done to everyone who competed, as well as our overall winners.”

The scaled female event on the Saturday was won by WOD & Wing It 2.0 - from CrossFit Vita Ray and for the men it was Wildboys from CrossFit Hull/Humber.

The Sunday was the RX (advanced) level, where the female winners were Mama Fierce from CrossFit Pendle and Beauty and the Beast from CrossFit Pendle/PRL.

Athletes may have been donning their best game faces, but a bake sale on the Sunday also raised a fantastic £470 for the Bowel Cancer UK charity.

Mike continued: “Bowel Cancer UK is a charity which is close to a lot of people at the gym, so we wanted to raise money whilst hosting the event. Thank you to Leanne Taylor and Heather Dall, our volunteers who ran the stall throughout the day.”