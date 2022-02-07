Ambitious £16m. plan to build 93 care apartments in Burnley moves a step closer

Burnley Council’s development control committee on Wednesday has been recommended to approve the scheme, the first of its kind in the town.

The development by the town’s Calico Homes is intended to provide specialist assisted living accommodation in a neighbourhood setting.

GGI of how the new care apartments, situated on derelict land next to Burnley General Hospital, are expected to look.

It is expected to create up to 20 jobs when completed in 2024.

There have been two objections from the public concerning traffic and trees.

An officer’s report on the application to develop the three acres of land to the west of Briercliffe Road in the grounds of Burnley General Hospital says: “The current site contains six stone cottage buildings built in 1890 and a number of flat roofed brick buildings built in the 1960s and 70s.

“The proposal involves the demolition of the existing buildings and the re-development of the site with a ‘T’ shaped three to four storey building to accommodate 93 extra care apartments.

“The proposal would provide 16 one bedroom and 77 two bedroom apartments which are to be provided as extra care apartments, generally targeted at people aged 55 and over which would allow residents to live independently for longer, but with an appropriate level of support where necessary.

“The applicant who is a Registered Provider intends to provide 100 per cent affordable housing working with other organisations, including Lancashire County Council who would appoint a future care provider to work at the facility.

“The extra care scheme would provide 15 to 20 jobs.

“The proposed ground floor would provide a community hub and communal living and dining areas for residents of the extra care apartment.

“The ground floor plan indicates a bistro and salon close to the main entrance on the ground floor.

“These would be independently run but provide facilities that be sited here for the benefit of residents and visitors. These facilities would also be open to the public.

“The rear elevations would overlook a landscaped garden for residents, to be laid out with paths and landscaping and suitable for outdoor gatherings, walking, and gentle exercise.

“A dedicated horticultural area would be available for residents to work.