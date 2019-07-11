Advocacy Hub contract win for Accrington-based charity Advocacy Focus

Advocacy Focus has been re-commissioned as Lancashire’s advocacy provider, securing the Lancashire wide Advocacy Hub contract.

Accrington-based charity, Advocacy Focus, will continue to deliver its services for another three years, and will now add non-statutory advocacy services and the Single Point of Contact (SPoC) to its offering.

Justine Hodgkinson, CEO of Advocacy Focus, says: “We are delighted to retain this contract once more and will soon be delivering the full range of advocacy services across Lancashire.”

“Since securing the statutory advocacy contract in 2016, we have grown considerably as an organisation, expanded our team by over a third, celebrated our 20th anniversary and supported over 10,000 people with high quality independent advocacy. It’s been an extremely successful – and very busy - three years!

“The Single Point of Contact will be the gateway into Advocacy Focus and we will adopt a ‘tell us once’ approach. This will act as a central point of contact for all advocacy enquiries.”

Advocacy helps people to become more involved in important decisions about their health and social care and live the lives they want to live. The contract, commissioned by Lancashire County Council, was previously delivered by two advocacy organisations, but all services will now be provided by Advocacy Focus. This will offer people more straightforward access to advocacy services.

Statutory advocacy refers to advocacy that is required by law, while non-statutory advocacy is a preventative approach that many local authorities don’t provide funding for.

Advocacy Focus will be providing all of these services from August 1 and, as a result of this, will create several more job opportunities..