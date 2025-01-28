A Transformation of Body, Mind and Career!!!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After losing 5.5stone, local slimmer, Debra, uses her success to shape a new career, helping others achieve their weight loss dreams.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Debra Spencer, from Padiham, joined her local Slimming World group three & a half years ago after trying for years to shed the misery of being overweight. She says “I’d tried every diet going but any weight I lost soon came back and more besides! I realised that I needed to make some serious, sustainable changes to my food habits and also to the relationship I have with food.”

Despite feeling nervous and full of trepidation, Deb took that huge first step through the doors of a Slimming World group in Barrowford. And, it wasn’t long before Deb knew she’d made a fabulous decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Looking back, I only wish I’d joined sooner. I was immediately welcomed by consultant, Janet Barnes, and she explained to me how making simple, healthy changes would bring me amazing and lasting results. Although, I was shocked to hear how generous Slimming World’s eating plan was, I felt confident that this was going to work, and I couldn’t wait to get started.”

Debra After

Debra attributes much of her weight loss success to the help and support of her fellow members in group. "Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with that feeling that you're not alone. I couldn't have lost 5.5 stone without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of my Consultant, Janet and the other group members. Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. I am so grateful to each and every one of them.”

Debra’s transformation didn’t stop at herself. After experiencing the power of Slimming World’s unique blend of Food Optimising and group support, Deb now wants to pay that forward and help others in the way that she was helped.

She says: "When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I can't wait to get started. It's a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to achieve their own weight loss dreams. As someone who has lost weight myself, I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Slimming World has truly changed my life. I am healthier – both physically and mentally and am really proud of what I’ve achieved. Along with healthy food habits, I love nothing more than going for long walks, getting out and about in the fresh air. It’s pure magic for the body and soul.”

Debra

After completing her training as a consultant for Slimming World, the UK and Ireland's largest group-based weight loss organisations, at their national training academy in Derbyshire, Deb is ready to welcome members to her very own group, Ready to pass on her expertise in the science of food, activity and the mindset and behaviour changes needed for sustainable weight loss success.

Debra's Slimming World group will be held at Burnley Road Bowling Club in Accrington every Wednesday at 10am from 29th January 2025. For more information or to join Debra's group either pop along on 29th January or call her on 07889 791075.

Or for more information visit http://www.slimmingworld.co.uk or call 0344 897 8000