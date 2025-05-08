Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Various GP practices from across Lancashire are set for some major improvements as part of a multi million pound scheme.

The government has this week announced that 32 GPs in Lancashire are set to receive a vital upgrade as part of a national programme that will see over a thousand GP surgeries modernised across England.

They say the investment will help deliver over 8.3 million more GP appointments each year by expanding space and improving facilities so more patients can be seen quickly and safely.

It forms part of Labour’s wider plan to fix the NHS and shift care back into the community.

The party states that outdated buildings are currently preventing many GP practices from making full use of their staff capacity.

The upgrades will include new consultation and treatment rooms and improvements to make better use of existing space – ensuring patients across Lancashire can be seen faster and closer to home.

This £102 million national programme represents the biggest investment in GP infrastructure in five years and Labour says it is only possible because of the government’s commitment to rebuilding public services.

The North West as a whole will receive £13.9 million of this funding.

Take a look below at the 32 GP practices in Lancashire that are set for some major investment. | Online Marketing on Unsplash

Which GP surgeries will receive the funding in Lancashire?

The full list of GPs from across Lancashire included in the investment are:

Central Lancashire

Acreswood Surgery in Chorley

Briarwood Medical Centre in Preston

Chorley Health Centre in Chorley

Cottam Lane Surgery in Preston

Dr R Baghdjian Surgery in Chorley

Ingol Health Centre in Preston

Library House Surgery in Chorley

St Mary's Health Centre in Penwortham

Tarleton Group Practice in Preston

Fylde Coast

Broadway Surgery in Fleetwood

Cleveleys Group Practice in Thornton-Cleveleys

Newton Drive Health Centre in Blackpool

Queensway Medical Centre in Poulton-le-Fylde

Newton Drive Health Centre, Cleveleys Group Practice, Queensway Medical Centre and Broadway Surgery are set to benefit from government investment. | Google Maps

East Lancashire

Clitheroe Health Centre in Clitheroe

Colne Road Surgery in Burnley

Harambee Surgery in Colne

Haslingden Health Centre in Rossendale

Oswald Medical Centre in Accrington

Pendleside Medical Practice in Clitheroe

Pringle Street Surgery in Blackburn

Shadsworth Surgery in Blackburn

West Lancashire

Beacon Primary Care in Skelmersdale

Sandy Lane HC in Skelmersdale

Lathom House Surgery in Burscough

North Meols Medical Centre in Banks

Ormskirk Medical Practice in Ormskirk

Parkgate Surgery in Ormskirk

Railway Road in Ormskirk

Lancashire/Morecambe

Lancaster Medical Practice in Lancaster

Oswald Medical Centre in Accrington

Owen Road Surgery in Lancaster

York Bridge Surgery in Morecambe

What has been said about the investment?

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting added: “It will be a long road, but this government is putting in the work to fix our NHS and make it fit for the future.

“These are simple fixes for our GP surgeries but for too long they were left to ruin, allowing waiting lists to build and stopping doctors treating more patients.

“It is only because of the necessary decisions we took in the Budget that we are able to invest in GP surgeries, start tackling the 8am scramble and deliver better services for patients. The extra investment and reform this government is making, as part of its Plan for Change, will transform our NHS so it can once again be there for you when you need it.”

Dr Amanda Doyle, National Director for Primary Care and Community Services, said: “We know more needs to be done to improve patient access to general practice and this investment in over 1,000 primary care premises will help do this.

“Bringing GP premises up to a similar condition across England is important to improve patient experience of NHS services, while making primary care a better working environment as we seek to retain and recruit more staff.

“It will also help to create additional space and extend the capacity of current premises as we improve access further and bring care closer to the communities where people live as part of the 10 Year Health Plan.”

For a full list of schemes included in the Primary Care Utilisation and Modernisation Fund click here.