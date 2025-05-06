30 photos of Burnley folk taking part in Support After Suicide's 2025 pub walk

By Laura Longworth
Published 6th May 2025, 12:06 BST
More than 90 people raised a glass for Support After Suicide's 2025 pub walk in Burnley.

The group raised more than £1,200 to help pay for counselling at Pendleside Hospice for people bereaved by suicide. The money will also go towards Mark’s Chair For Hope, which raises awareness about suicide prevention and where to turn for help.

Here are 30 photos of Burnley folk taking part in the event:

