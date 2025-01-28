First placed was Luca Crawshaw of Bowland Fell Runners who had a finish time of seven minutes, 52 seconds on the 2k course.
Tenth placed Owain Briggs recorded a pb finishing time of nineteen minutes, 24 seconds and Dalton Greenwood, who finished seventh with a time of sixteen minutes, 15 seconds, received a wristband for completing 21 park runs.
Other results were: 2nd: Lorenzo Crawshaw (eight mins, 54 secs) third: Eve Mannifield (12 mins 45 secs) fourth: Hannah Chatburn (13 mins, 16 secs) fifth: Roland McCullough (15 mins) sixth: Hollie Holderness (15 mins, five secs) eighth: Star Rose Greenwood (18 mins, 49 secs)
The group is always on the look out for new volunteers, so if you would like to get involved please contact the facebook page Padiham Greenway Junior parkrun.
