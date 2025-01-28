17 photos as youngsters tackle Padiham Greenway Junior parkrun

By Sue Plunkett
Published 28th Jan 2025, 12:54 BST
Young runners braved a cold January morning for one of the first Padiham Greenway Junior park runs of 2025 at the weekend.

First placed was Luca Crawshaw of Bowland Fell Runners who had a finish time of seven minutes, 52 seconds on the 2k course.

Tenth placed Owain Briggs recorded a pb finishing time of nineteen minutes, 24 seconds and Dalton Greenwood, who finished seventh with a time of sixteen minutes, 15 seconds, received a wristband for completing 21 park runs.

Other results were: 2nd: Lorenzo Crawshaw (eight mins, 54 secs) third: Eve Mannifield (12 mins 45 secs) fourth: Hannah Chatburn (13 mins, 16 secs) fifth: Roland McCullough (15 mins) sixth: Hollie Holderness (15 mins, five secs) eighth: Star Rose Greenwood (18 mins, 49 secs)

The group is always on the look out for new volunteers, so if you would like to get involved please contact the facebook page Padiham Greenway Junior parkrun.

.

1. Padiham Greenway Junior parkrun in photos

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
.

2. Padiham Greenway Junior parkrun in photos

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
.

3. Padiham Greenway Junior parkrun in photos

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
.

4. Padiham Greenway Junior parkrun in photos

. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice