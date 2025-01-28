First placed was Luca Crawshaw of Bowland Fell Runners who had a finish time of seven minutes, 52 seconds on the 2k course.

Tenth placed Owain Briggs recorded a pb finishing time of nineteen minutes, 24 seconds and Dalton Greenwood, who finished seventh with a time of sixteen minutes, 15 seconds, received a wristband for completing 21 park runs.

Other results were: 2nd: Lorenzo Crawshaw (eight mins, 54 secs) third: Eve Mannifield (12 mins 45 secs) fourth: Hannah Chatburn (13 mins, 16 secs) fifth: Roland McCullough (15 mins) sixth: Hollie Holderness (15 mins, five secs) eighth: Star Rose Greenwood (18 mins, 49 secs)