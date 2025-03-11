Held on International Womens’ Day, the event was organised and hosted by Michelle Williamson. Featuring Diana DoGood and McBreen’s Music Mayhem the day was held in memory of of two of Michelle’s closest friends, Claire Halstead and Kelly Ann McDermott who both died in 2023. Both ladies were well loved by many people and Michelle hosted her first event in their memory last year.
This year’s event raised £5,000, which will be donated to Pendleside Hospice, and Burnley business Kiddy Kids made a generous donation of £1,000. This will go towards a fund set up for treatment for Burnley beauty therapist Claire Nutter who is battling a brain tumour.
