Tesco raise thousands for Pendleside Hospice

14 photos as 'Mario and Luigi' aka Shelly Heap and Siama Hancock collect cash for Pendleside Hospice in Burnley town centre

By Sue Plunkett
Published 21st Oct 2025, 12:17 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 12:45 BST
Friends Shelly Heap and Siama Hancock came up with a brilliant way to raise funds for Pendleside Hospice.

The duo dressed as video game brothers, Mario and Luigi, to ask shoppers for cash in Burnley town centre last Saturday. As Mario collects coins Shelly thought it would be a fun way to raise some money for a good cause.

Shelly is one of the contestants in this year’s Pendleside Does Strictly and the £300 the girls collected on Saturday brings Shelly’s total raised to an incredible £13,069. To make a donation please click HERE.

The duo meet a young fan

1. Lovely pics as 'Mario and Luigi' arrive in Burnley to raise funds for Pendleside Hospice

The duo meet a young fan Photo: Contributed

All ready for the off

2. Lovely pics as 'Mario and Luigi' arrive in Burnley to raise funds for Pendleside Hospice

All ready for the off Photo: Contributed

Meeting a fan

3. Lovely pics as 'Mario and Luigi' arrive in Burnley to raise funds for Pendleside Hospice

Meeting a fan Photo: Contributed

The duo stopped at The Royal Dyche to meet landlady Justine Bedford

4. Lovely pics as 'Mario and Luigi' arrive in Burnley to raise funds for Pendleside Hospice

The duo stopped at The Royal Dyche to meet landlady Justine Bedford Photo: Contributed

