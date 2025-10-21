The duo dressed as video game brothers, Mario and Luigi, to ask shoppers for cash in Burnley town centre last Saturday. As Mario collects coins Shelly thought it would be a fun way to raise some money for a good cause.
Shelly is one of the contestants in this year’s Pendleside Does Strictly and the £300 the girls collected on Saturday brings Shelly’s total raised to an incredible £13,069. To make a donation please click HERE.
The duo meet a young fan Photo: Contributed
All ready for the off Photo: Contributed
Meeting a fan Photo: Contributed
The duo stopped at The Royal Dyche to meet landlady Justine Bedford Photo: Contributed