11 pics as Father Christmas makes a surprise appearance at Padiham Greenway Junior parkrun

By Sue Plunkett
Published 16th Dec 2024, 14:21 BST
Father Christmas made an early visit to Padiham at the weekend.

The man in red was there to greet young runners taking part in the Padiham Greenway Junior parkrun. Dressed in festive outfits and Christmas jumpers, each of the runners was presented with a gift at the end of the line by Santa. He was joined by Fiona elf who led a musical warm up before the runners tackled the 2k course.

The winner was Henry Driver with a finish time of eight minutes, three seconds and second placed as Eli Heys whose time was nine minutes, 50 seconds. Ethan and Erin Daniels made their debut at the event and Harvey Pearce and Dalton Greenwood both achieved personal best finishing times. The final run before Christmas will take place on Sunday next week.

Father Christmas drops in to hand out gifts at the Padiham Greenway Junior parkrun

Father Christmas drops in to hand out gifts at the Padiham Greenway Junior parkrun

Father Christmas drops in to hand out gifts at the Padiham Greenway Junior parkrun

Father Christmas drops in to hand out gifts at the Padiham Greenway Junior parkrun

