World Book Day: 28 adorable photos of Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley children dressed as their favourite book characters
Imaginations are running wild as children in the area celebrate World Book Day.
By Laura Longworth
33 minutes ago
All sorts of marvellous characters are heading out to school and nursery today, from princesses and super heroes to animals and fantastic beasts.
Here are 28 adorable photos of Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley children dressed as their favourite book characters:
Page 1 of 8