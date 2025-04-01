Wheatley Lane Primary School receives donation from Bank of Dave

By Dominic Collis
Published 1st Apr 2025, 11:00 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 11:01 BST
Parents at a village primary school have got the ball rolling on a massive fund-raising project, starting with a donation from the ‘Bank of Dave’.

The PTA at Wheatley Lane Primary School in Fence aims to raise £8,000 by the end of the year, with local film and television personality Dave Fishwick making a donation to set them off.

Nicolle Bradley, the new chairperson of the PTA (Friends of Wheatley Lane School) said: “Funding is particularly poor for primary education currently, therefore the PTA plays a critical role in supporting the school and provides essential resources and experiences for children that otherwise they wouldn’t have.

“We were kindly gifted a generous donation from Bank On Dave which has covered the cost of a Mother’s Day flower shop at the school. We are planning more events for the rest of the year to hopefully meet our goal of £8,000 to pay for new play equipment for the children.

Wheatley Lane Primary School in Fence has received a donation from the Bank of Dave
Wheatley Lane Primary School in Fence has received a donation from the Bank of Dave

“I personally feel that more awareness needs to be raised for the lack of funding and the importance of supporting the PTA.”

Dave said: “We are increasingly receiving more and more calls for help at the Bank of Dave, not just from individuals but also from organisations and schools. I’ve recently made a donation to another school in Lancashire to pay for a new library after a teacher wrote to me to say some parents can’t afford the internet.

“I think it’s so important to support children from poorer backgrounds who face being left behind and books are so important.”

Echoing those statements, Nicolle added: “While our teaching staff work tirelessly to support our children, creating a nurturing and engaging environment as best they can, the reality is that funding is becoming increasingly tight.

Schools are experiencing major cuts to budgets, meaning there’s less money for extra-curricular activities, classroom resources and enrichment. It all has a knock-on effect, leaving schools stretched and staff exhausted.

“This is why the PTA is such a fabulous support, we can help to bridge the gap, ensuring our children have the opportunities they might otherwise lose out on if we weren’t there.

“Times are hard for everyone and it can be a bit of a commitment. But if we all club together and muck in, we could really make a difference.

