Warm tributes to much loved Padiham Primary School teacher

A much loved and long standing Padiham Primary School teacher has died after a long battle with cancer.

Miss Christine Hunt, who taught at the school from 1988 until her retirement seven years ago, was also an active member of the Burnley Salvation Army church.

Born in London, Miss Hunt moved to Padiham to be nearer to her sister Janet Raven and thier late parents Ronald and Murial who had moved to Lancashire in the 1980s.

The 67-year-old will be fondly remembered by generations of schoolchildren who she taught, many of whom would have also received her tutorship in the school choir.

A talented musician, Miss Hunt played euphonium in the Salvation Army Band and was also an accomplished pianist.

Her sister Janet said: "Christine was very well respected at school and by everyone she met. She was a loving, caring person and her Christian faith was very important to her and this showed in all her dealings with people. Many of the carers who looked after her during her illness said how they enjoyed talking to her."

Away from school and church, Miss Hunt also enjoyed holidays at home and abroad with friends. She also enjoyed doing craftwork and knitting.

Miss Hunt also leaves brother Norman, brother-in-law Michael and sister-in-law Marilyn.

Her funeral will be held on Monday, November 25th, at 2-30pm at the Salvation Army, Richard Street, followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 3-30pm.