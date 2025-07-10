The borough council has confirmed that it has a representative on Burnley College’s governors board.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The update follows a damning Ofsted report, in which inspectors criticised the college for “inflating the qualification achievement rates” of its students. Inaccurate individualised learner records, submitted by the college for learners on level three vocational and A-Level courses, “misled” key stakeholders, including parents and the community, about their levels of achievement, the Ofsted report said.

The college's leaders and governors came under fire for failing to question the “exceptionally high achievement rates” or ensure that “internal policies and processes were robust enough to manage the risk of inaccurate achievement data”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun. Shah Hussain, who represents the Daneshouse with Stoneyholme ward, expressed his concern about the revelations, but has confirmed that Lukman Patel, Burnley Borough Council’s Chief Executive Officer, was appointed to the college’s governors board in recent months.

Burnley College Sixth Form Centre. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Coun. Hussain said: "I'm a parent, my child goes to the college and she's in the first year of her A-Levels. I feel this could be detrimental for her. She's now looking to apply to universities, which might not put as much emphasis on her grades in the first year, which university courses are based on. As a parent, I'm disappointed and concerned that it might have a detrimental effect on my child."

However, he added: "It is reassuring that the most senior officer from the council, Lukman Patel, joined the board in recent months. I am confident that his involvement will bring appropriate stewardship and help steer the ship with strong leadership.

“Burnley College previously had a democratically elected member on the board, and I believe it is important to reinstate that democratic representation."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Buchanan has resigned from her role as Burnley College principal.

A Lancashire County Council spokesperson said there was no statutory requirement for the governing bodies of further education colleges to include a local authority representative.

Burnley, Padiham, and Brierfield MP Oliver Ryan said: "Clearly, what's happened is really concerning and worrying for students, staff, parents, and for me.

"I'm in regular contact with the college's leadership, and I'm reassured that following this episode and learning from the ongoing investigation, the leadership team has implemented the most robust of processes and plans to make Burnley College the best, most transparent, most effective, most reputable, community-focused place it can be.

"Burnley College and its staff do a lot of good for students and our local community. I'll support them in that journey of change."

Burnley College has been contacted for a comment.