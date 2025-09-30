University of Lancashire to celebrate World Anatomy Day with family event at Victoria Mill in Burnley

The University of Lancashire's Dr Viktoriia Yerokhina next to the Anomatage Table.

People of all ages are invited to explore the wonders of the human body at a free public event in Burnley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University of Lancashire is set to host another exciting World Anatomy Day celebration on Saturday October 18th at Victoria Mill on its Burnley Campus in Trafalgar Street.

Families, aspiring healthcare students and curious minds of all ages can explore the wonders of the human body through a variety of fun and interactive activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants can try out virtual dissection on the Anatomage Table, view real tissue slides under the microscope, build their own DNA models with sweets and design and wear their own muscle masks.

Younger attendees can craft a skeleton from playdough and every active participant will have the chance to spin the Anatomy Prize Wheel for giveaways and take part in the raffle for exciting prizes.

Activities will be led by staff and medical sciences students across two sessions – 10am to 12 noon and 1pm to 3pm, allowing visitors the chance to meet the next generation of healthcare professionals and discover what it’s like to study anatomy and medical sciences at the University of Lancashire.

Medical sciences lecturer Dr Viktoriia Yerokhina has organised the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “We’re really excited to host a World Anatomy Day event in Burnley. This isn’t a lecture or exhibition – it’s an interactive, family-friendly, hands-on experience that allows children, teenagers, and adults to explore anatomy in ways they would normally never have access to.

“Bringing it to Burnley means we can bring science to life right here in the community, connect with local families, and show how anatomy and biomedical sciences play a big part in everyday life and future careers.

“It’s also a great way to highlight the range of medical and biomedical science courses we offer and to show off our Burnley Campus as a welcoming, vibrant place to study and learn.”

Among some of the many things to expect include 3D modelling and augmented reality, engaging anatomy models, and virtual dissection.

The event is free but visitors are asked to register online via Eventbrite - World Anatomy Day 2025 tickets, Saturday, October 18th at 10am.