University of Lancashire hosting family-friendly free community open day in Victoria Mill, Burnley

The University of Lancashire is hosting its first family-friendly free community open day in Burnley.

Whether your littles ones are budding scientists or emerging artists, there will be something for all the family to enjoy at the free event, which is taking place on Saturday November 8th.

Some of the hands-on activities will include prehistoric pottery making, anatomy puzzle challenges, Chinese calligraphy painting, sewing skills for upcycling, craft activities and a children's dress up area.

Aimed at primary school aged children, it will take place in the university’s Victoria Mill, on Trafalgar Street, between 10am and 2pm.

Dr Liz Granger, head of Widening Participation and Public Engagement at the University of Lancashire, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be running our first community open day at our Burnley Campus and can’t wait to see youngsters getting hands-on with a variety of interesting and fun activities.

“We know it’s important for us as a major part of the town to create free events for our local community. By creating this free open day, it means youngsters can try their hands at different activities which can then inspire them for the future.”

The event is running on the same day as the university’s Burnley Campus Open Day, aimed at potential undergraduate, postgraduate and Degree Apprenticeship students.

As well as delving more into the subjects on offer, the event will give the opportunity to speak to academics, specialist student support and careers’ staff in addition to exploring the state-of-the-art facilities.

Registration for free community open day tickets is now open.