People are invited to explore the wonders of the human body at a free family event in Burnley.

To mark World Anatomy Day on October 19th, the University of Central Lancashire is hosting an interactive event to help people understand human anatomy in a fun and creative way.

Designed for people of all ages, the free event at Victoria Mill, Trafalgar Street, will include getting hands-on with practical models of muscles and organs, examining real tissue and blood samples under a microscope, creating a wearable paper model of the brain and taking part in the organ tidy up challenge. They can also interact with the detailed, virtual 3D model of the human body using the university’s cutting-edge Anatomage Tables.

Senior lecturer in medical sciences at the University of Central Lancashire Dr Viktoriia Yerokhina said: “We’re really looking forward to celebrating World Anatomy Day in Burnley and sharing the wonders of the human body. It’s the perfect way for people to learn about medical sciences in a hands-on and memorable way.”

The event is also host to the Anatomy Art Exhibition, a creative collaboration with University’s School of Arts and Media that showcases stunning artwork that captures the beauty and complexity of human anatomy.

It will take place on the University’s Burnley Campus at Victoria Mill on Saturday October 19th from 10am to 4pm. People can book their free tickets and select appropriate timeslots via Eventbrite - https://www.uclan.ac.uk/events/listing/world-anatomy-day-burnley-campus

