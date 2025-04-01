Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A University of Central Lancashire medical student has triumphed over fellow students, resident doctors and consultants to win a prestigious national prize.

Aman Saswat Sahoo, a fourth year Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery undergraduate, was awarded the Association of Surgeons in Training (ASiT) Medal Prize.

The 22-year-old, who is based at the University’s Burnley Campus, earned this distinguished accolade after delivering a podium presentation at the ASiT conference in Belfast, showcasing his systematic review on the use of single versus dual antibiotics in cement for partial hip replacements.

He said: “I was thrilled just to present my research at such a high-level event. Winning the prize was unexpected, and it felt truly amazing to receive this honour.”

Aman, who has undertaken placements at Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital and Burnley General Teaching Hospital, commented: “The ASiT conference is incredibly prestigious, attracting medical professionals ranging from medical students to senior doctors from across the UK and internationally. Over 1,000 abstracts were submitted, so being invited to present on stage was already a fantastic achievement.

“This was my first experience delivering a national podium presentation, and I was competing against medical students and experienced doctors already established in their careers. To win the top prize was an incredible feeling.”

The award marked a triple achievement for Aman, who contributed to two additional collaborative research projects, both of which were also recognised with awards.

Together with fellow students Dr Vishal Chandanani, Arjun Tiku, Preet Noor Shienh, Arjun Gill, Monther Salman, Iqra Tahir, and Swara Rajiv Rana, they secured the ASiT Robotics Prize. Their winning project, presented by Dr Vishal Chandanani, was a systematic review comparing MAKO robotic-assisted knee replacement systems to conventional knee replacements.

Additionally, Aman, alongside fellow University of Central Lancashire undergraduates Madeleine-Edmee Esoh and Jessica Khin, received the Breast Mammary Fold Prize for Best Oral Poster Presentation. Their winning systematic review evaluated immediate lipofilling, focusing on oncological safety, cosmetic outcomes, and patient satisfaction following breast-conserving surgery.

Reflecting on the collective success, Aman, who has taken part in research attachments at King's College Hospital Denmark Hill and Royal Preston Hospital, added: “University of Central Lancashire students secured three out of the 38 prizes awarded, including the overall top honour of the ASiT Medal Prize.”