Town's bid to launch 'Bike Bus' to revolutionise the school run

This week is National Cycle to School Week and Activate Clitheroe would really like to see more school age children in Clitheroe riding to school.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But one of the biggest obstacles to encouraging more children to cycle to school are parental fears over road safety during the rush hour school run.

Every weekday morning, roads around schools become congested with cars, engines idling, and stressed-out parents trying to beat the clock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This creates a bit of a snowball effect: the more parents worry about the dangers of cycling to school the more likely parents are to drive their kids to school, creating more traffic and busier roads: so it soon becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy!

Children and parents cycle to school on the Glasgow Bike Bus

But what if we could break this doom-loop? What if there was a way to keep kids safe while cycling to school by bringing them together in a safe, supervised, supportive environment which encouraged them to ride with confidence?

Guess what: there already is… and it’s called a Bike Bus!

A bike bus is a group of children cycling to school together, accompanied by adult volunteers—usually parents or teachers—who ride at the front, back, and sides to ensure safety. Think of it as a school bus, only powered by pedals and smiles.

These rolling convoys follow a set route, picking up children along the way, and often become the highlight of the school week. Some bike buses run daily, others just once a week. Either way, they’re a brilliant way to get kids moving, reduce traffic, and build community spirit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bike buses are simple to start. A few parents coordinate a route, set a schedule, and communicate with the school. High-visibility vests, basic bike checks, and a bit of planning go a long way. Schools can support by promoting the initiative, offering bike storage, and celebrating participation.

Benefits of bike buses

Healthier Kids: Cycling boosts physical fitness, mental wellbeing, and concentration in class.

Cleaner Air: Fewer cars around schools means less pollution and safer streets.

Stronger Communities: Parents, teachers, and children connect in a shared experience.

Confidence Building: Kids learn road safety and gain independence in a supportive environment.

Some of the Activate Clitheroe Team have recently completed ride leader training and we’ve also begun to plot potential routes connecting residential areas and schools. By next year’s National Cycling Week, we’d really like to have a bike bus up and running in Clitheroe.

Who’s up for it?

If you're a parent of school-age children or work at a local school and you're curious about starting a bike bus, we’d love to hear from you. Whether you're ready to roll or just want to learn more, let's connect and explore how we can bring this two-wheeled revolution to your neighbourhood.

Get in touch today to express your interest, ask questions, or join forces with others who want to make the school run something to look forward to. Email us at [email protected] and let’s get this party started!