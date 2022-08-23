This is when pupils in Lancashire go back to school after the summer break - and other school holiday dates for 2022 and 2023
The summer holidays are almost over and pupils across Lancashire will be getting ready to start the new school year.
Schools will be making final preparations for their keen young learners to get straight back into the swing of things when they return on Thursday, September 1.
For some pupils it will be the start of a brand new adventure, transitioning from junior school to high school.
And it will be an emotional time for parents having had the company of their children since July with hopefully many happy memories made over the summer holidays.
Here are the remaining term dates for 2022 and into 2023:
2022
Autumn half term: October 24 (Monday) to October 28 (Friday).
Christmas holidays: December 19 (Monday) to January 2, 2023 (Monday).
2023
Spring half term: February 13 (Monday) to February 17 (Friday).
Spring holidays: April 3 (Monday) to April 14 (Friday).
Summer half-term: May 29 (Monday) to June 2 (Friday).
Summer holidays: July 24 (Monday) to August 31 (Thursday).