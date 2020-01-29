This is how Lancashire's colleges performed in the latest national league tables

The Department for Education has released the latest performance tables for Lancashire's colleges.

The data released by the Department for Education is based on a number of factors from A Level results to the progress or “value added” of an institutions. Listed alphabetically below are the region's colleges along with their average progress score, average result grade and average point score. (Please note, some colleges may have been omitted where no data was available.)

Progress score, below average -0.48 Average grade D+ /Average point score 24.48

1. Blackburn College

Progress score above average 0.15 / Average grade C- / Average point score 27.69

2. Burnley College

Progress score, above average 0.16 | Average grade B- / Average point score 37.14

3. Cardinal Newman College

Progress score, below average -0.54 / Average grade C / Average point score 28.57

4. Preston's College

