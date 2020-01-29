This is how Lancashire's colleges performed in the latest national league tables

The data released by the Department for Education is based on a number of factors from A Level results to the progress or “value added” of an institutions. Listed alphabetically below are the region's colleges along with their average progress score, average result grade and average point score. (Please note, some colleges may have been omitted where no data was available.)

1. Blackburn College Progress score, below average -0.48 Average grade D+ /Average point score 24.48

2. Burnley College Progress score above average 0.15 / Average grade C- / Average point score 27.69

3. Cardinal Newman College Progress score, above average 0.16 | Average grade B- / Average point score 37.14

4. Preston's College Progress score, below average -0.54 / Average grade C / Average point score 28.57

