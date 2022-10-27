News you can trust since 1877
By Jon Peake
3 minutes ago

A small number of primary and secondary schools and colleges in and around Burnley are currently rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted – the Office for Standards in Education.

These are the schools and colleges within a 7-mile radius of Burnley town centre which have been given the special badge of honour.

1. Burnley Stoneyholme Community Primary School

Burnley Stoneyholme Community Primary School on Oswald Street was awarded an outstanding rating by Ofsted in July 2015.

2. Whitefield Infant School and Nursery

Whitefield Infant School and Nursery on Every Street, Nelson, was awarded an outstanding rating by Ofsted in November 2013.

3. Nelson and Colne College

Nelson and Colne College on Scotland Road, Nelson, was awarded an outstanding rating by Ofsted in May 2022.

4. Pendle Community High School & College

Pendle Community High School & College on Oxford Road, Nelson, was awarded an outstanding rating by Ofsted in November 2017.

