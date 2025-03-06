The Science Museum live show coming to Colne Muni
The Science Museum is on tour and coming to Colne for all the family.
The Muni Theatre will be hosting the new stage show from Mark Thompson Productions which will ignite children’s curiosity, fuel their imagination and inspire them in exciting ways.
This family production is sure to capture the imagination of young and old alike and teach you something new too.
Tickets cost from £17.50 and are available by visiting themuni.co.uk or calling 01282 661234.
The show will be held on Sunday, March 16th at 12-30pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.