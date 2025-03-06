The Science Museum live show coming to Colne Muni

By Dominic Collis
Published 6th Mar 2025, 16:06 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Science Museum is on tour and coming to Colne for all the family.

The Muni Theatre will be hosting the new stage show from Mark Thompson Productions which will ignite children’s curiosity, fuel their imagination and inspire them in exciting ways.

This family production is sure to capture the imagination of young and old alike and teach you something new too.

Tickets cost from £17.50 and are available by visiting themuni.co.uk or calling 01282 661234.

The show will be held on Sunday, March 16th at 12-30pm.

Related topics:Science MuseumTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice