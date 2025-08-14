The future is bright for Nelson and Colne’s A* law student
The 18-year-old is continuing her studies at the University of York and is excited to learn more about human rights law.
Hannah is among the 91 per cent of A Level students at Nelson and Colne College (NCC) who achieved A-C grades in a remarkable year for the only college in the country to have been rated Outstanding by Ofsted for 20 years.
Speaking about her time at NCC, Hannah said: “It was incredible. My teachers were brilliant, so knowledgeable and always had time to listen to my questions.”
The A* student’s passion for people inspired her extra-curricular activities, volunteering with disabled children and helping in the community.
She continued: “It is so rewarding to help them overcome difficulties and see them discover their confidence.
“A career in law will give me the opportunity to have that impact on a wider scale and I am really looking forward to it.”