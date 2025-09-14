A new school year has officially begun and whilst National Offer Day may feel like a lifetime away, it was a tense time for many families and unfortunately not all children received the school allocation they had wished for.

According to Lancashire County Council, 86.1% of children were awarded their first-choice school but that meant 13.9% were left disappointed.

The latest available DfE figures show which Lancashire secondary schools were the hardest to get into in September 2025 so take a look at the 15 toughest schools below...

1 . Hardest Lancashire secondary schools The 15 Lancashire secondary schools that were the hardest to get into this year (2025/26) | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Lathom High School: A Technology College (15) 186 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 145 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 77.96% | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Lancaster Royal Grammar School (14) 203 pupils put this school as their first choice but only 158 first choice offers were handed out which is a success rate of 77.83% | Google Maps Photo Sales