Tesco’s ongoing support brings joy and resources to Reedley Primary School
Mukhtar’s most recent donation includes a wide range of items designed to enrich the school’s curriculum and support families. These include ingredients for cooking activities, such as a Chinese New Year meal made by Reception pupils and pizza-making in Year 1. These hands-on experiences support learning in Design and Technology while also helping children develop cultural awareness and key life skills.
The school also received refreshments for parents' meetings, dragon fancy dress costumes, props for the home corner, seasonal decorations, stationery, breakfast bars and cereal, along with a variety of other items that support teaching and learning across the curriculum.
Mrs Sarah Bell, Headteacher at Reedley Primary School, said: “We are overwhelmed with your generosity. Mukhtar and Tesco have been incredible supporters of our school.”
Mukhtar Mirza, Tesco’s Community Champion, added: “It’s a pleasure to support such a hardworking and welcoming school. Seeing how our donations are used to inspire children and support families is truly rewarding. Tesco is proud to play a part in helping young learners thrive.”
This donation forms part of Tesco’s national Stronger Starts campaign, which helps schools across the UK access the resources they need to give every child the best possible start.
Thanks to Mukhtar and Tesco Extra in Burnley, Reedley Primary School continues to flourish as a vibrant, creative, and nurturing learning environment.